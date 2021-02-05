Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $314.70 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $370.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 1.64.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.56.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

