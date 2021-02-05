Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) were up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 1,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

