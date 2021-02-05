Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Splunk is expected to benefit from software-revenue growth and new customer wins. Additionally, solid demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to drive subscription revenues. Data-to-Everything Platform including Data Fabric Search, Data Stream Processor and Splunk Mission Control is expected to witness strong momentum. Moreover, strategic acquisitions and an expanding partner base are key catalysts. Further, the successful transition to a renewable model from perpetual license model is expected to drive the top line in the long haul. However, this transition hurt Splunk’s cash-flow generation ability, which does not bode well for investors. Moreover, slowing maintenance & services revenues amid intensifying competition remains a headwind. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Splunk alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Splunk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.30.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.96. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,232.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Splunk by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.