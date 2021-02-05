Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Spire has increased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SR stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $87.96.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.