Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Spire has increased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

