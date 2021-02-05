Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Sells 13,661 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $262,837.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $278,052.46.

On Monday, November 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $1,733,643.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,453,069.00.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $517.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPRO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

