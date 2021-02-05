SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Holdings Increased by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 232,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

GMF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.72. 29,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,772. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $141.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

