SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.35 and a 200-day moving average of $175.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

