SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.94 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.