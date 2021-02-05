Spartan Protocol Market Cap Reaches $26.27 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 99.4% higher against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.27 million and $7.45 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00160570 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00086422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00237170 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045501 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,692,864 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

