Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $49.13. Approximately 10,607,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,465,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

