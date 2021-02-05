Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.84. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,832 shares of company stock worth $462,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.