South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

SPFI opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $351.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.64. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.