Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.13. 23,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 39,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83. The stock has a market cap of C$19.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

