Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SLDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

SLDB opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $472.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

