SolarCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,334.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and $1,334.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00400772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,176,978 coins and its circulating supply is 63,001,359 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

