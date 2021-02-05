Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Snap by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 712,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,693,000 after buying an additional 409,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

