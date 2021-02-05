Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $81.50

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Pivotal Research to $81.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Snap by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Snap by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

