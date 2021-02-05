Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWBI. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 23,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $402,320. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.