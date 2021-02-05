Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s stock price rose 17.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 1,270,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 494,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $324.58 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.
In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $384,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $856,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.