Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s stock price rose 17.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 1,270,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 494,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $324.58 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $384,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $856,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

