Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post sales of $12.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.01 million to $12.20 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $50.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $51.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.87 million, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $52.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $324.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,023.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $856,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.