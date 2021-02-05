SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 9,840,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $63.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

