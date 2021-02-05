Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.