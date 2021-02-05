Sitrin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the period. Square accounts for 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Square by 229,933.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Square by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $18,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,456,949.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,575,587 shares of company stock valued at $333,839,466. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

