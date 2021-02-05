Sitrin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,363 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 141.9% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 658,058 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after buying an additional 138,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $113.75. 16,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,387. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.38. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

