SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $129.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.46.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $104,233.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $764,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,247,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 76.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 201.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

