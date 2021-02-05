SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,339,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 357.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.