Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sirius XM by 23.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,556,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 29.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,720,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,012 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sirius XM by 69.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 2,227,666 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 32,588.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after buying an additional 4,793,406 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

