SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches Market Cap of $84.42 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $84.42 million and $2.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.36 or 0.01285633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00058109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,195.02 or 0.05974217 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00041404 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 863,362,505 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.