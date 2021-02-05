Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

SLP stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,050,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,800,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,751 shares of company stock worth $6,080,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

