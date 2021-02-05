SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 286.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SilverSun Technologies worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

