Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 7.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $135.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $117.93. Approximately 947,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,361,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.51.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SI. Wedbush started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $26,507.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

