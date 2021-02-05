SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Upgraded to Buy by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.65 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.35.

TSE SIL opened at C$12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.49. The company has a current ratio of 29.69, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

