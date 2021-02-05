Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. 97,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.20.

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

