SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 349,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SBOW opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.28). SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

