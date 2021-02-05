Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.64.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $58.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 131,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.