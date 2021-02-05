Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Signet’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Sturdy digital operations are favoring the company’s performance. Recently, it delivered robust performance this holiday season. Management highlighted that credits for same store sales growth can be mainly attributed to strong digital capabilities. The company, as part of its transformation strategies, is emphasizing on boosting online services. This along with prudent merchandising policies attracted new customers and boosted market share this holiday season. Signet also strives to boost its banners by broadening assortments. Additionally, the company updated its sales view for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. We note that Signet expects same store sales to be up 4-5% during the fourth quarter while total sales are expected in the bracket of $2.10-$2.12 billion.”

SIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

