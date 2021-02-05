Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading 35.7% Higher

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) traded up 35.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.04. 11,924,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 3,761,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

