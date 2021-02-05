Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Up 13.1% in January

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 693,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SWIR opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $648,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth $194,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 88,779 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

