Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

Sientra stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $262.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sientra by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

