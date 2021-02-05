Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.