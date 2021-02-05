Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.65, with a volume of 212885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.45.

The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The stock has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

