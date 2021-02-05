Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.