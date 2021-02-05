Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Decreases By 15.3%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,400 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 40,861.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $65.44 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.