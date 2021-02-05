Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Drops By 15.7%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on WES. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,146. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.