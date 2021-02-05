Short Interest in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Decreases By 15.8%

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter worth $204,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Virtusa’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

