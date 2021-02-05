Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Grows By 17.2%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vaso stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.26.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $17.53 million during the quarter.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

