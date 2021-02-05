Short Interest in Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Drops By 14.6%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 942,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,053.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$37.00 during trading hours on Friday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

UNPRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper has an average rating of “Hold”.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

