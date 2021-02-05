Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Grows By 15.8%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 632,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Unicharm stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

