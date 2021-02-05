Short Interest in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Drops By 15.4%

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

THR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $534.53 million, a PE ratio of -1,624.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

