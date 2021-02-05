Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Rises By 16.1%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,520,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 16,810,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

In other The Gap news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 32,207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gap by 13.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 121,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Gap by 3.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in The Gap by 14.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPS opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

